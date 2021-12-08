

The Canadian Press





A public health unit in eastern Ontario says it has detected the Omicron variant in a person who doesn't have a travel history.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health says it is working to identify how the person was infected with the variant.

It says the case confirms that the Omicron variant is present in the region.

The health unit's top doctor is urging residents to limit or avoid social gatherings, screen daily for symptoms and and stay home if sick to help limit the spread of Omicron.

Earlier Wednesday, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit announced that it was investigating a household cluster of seven COVID-19 cases that have a "strong probability" of being Omicron.

The cluster is linked to people who travelled to the region from Nigeria in November.

Ontario detected its first case of the variant on Nov. 28 and the province said Wednesday morning that at least 31 cases had been recorded so far.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2021.