

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male is dead following a four-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Pickering this morning.

The collision occurred at around 1:30 a.m. in the eastbound collector lanes of the highway near Port Union Road.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said when the crash occurred, a Ministry of Transportation crash truck was stopped on the highway while crews were setting up pylons and barriers in preparation for a lane closure for maintenance work.

According to Schmidt, three vehicles were heading eastbound when one car side-swiped another vehicle and crashed into the MTO truck.

The car rolled over and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

One other person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The collision reconstruction unit was on scene this morning to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Schmidt said police are looking at all factors that could have contributed to the collision, including speed.

"At this point, conclusions have not been made," Schmidt said Wednesday morning.

The age of the victim has not been released but police say next-of-kin has been notified.

The eastbound collector lanes were closed at Port Union Road on Wednesday morning but the area reopened at around 8 a.m.