One dead, two injured after crash on Hwy. 401 off ramp in Whitby
Emergency vehicles are shown on the off ramp from EB Hwy. 401 tp Brock Street following a fatal crash on Friday morning.
Published Friday, August 30, 2024 6:10AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 30, 2024 6:15AM EDT
One person is dead and two people have been rushed to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Whitby early Friday morning.
It happened on the off ramp from eastbound Highway 401 to Brock Street at around 3 a.m.
Ontario Provincial Police say that the male driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene while two passengers were taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.
Both ramps between eastbound Highway 401 and Brock Street are currently closed but police say they expect them to reopen by 7:30 a.m.
So far no details about the circumstances surrounding the collision have been released.
OPP continue to investigate.
FATAL COLLISION / RAMP CLOSURE IN WHITBY— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 30, 2024
- #Hwy401 eastbound off ramp to Brock St. closed.
- Brock St. ramp to Hwy 401 eastbound closed
- Ramps expected to re-open at 7:30 am
- All lanes of Hwy 401 in area are open.
- Whitby officers from the #TorontoOPP are investigating a…