One person is dead and two people have been rushed to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Whitby early Friday morning.

It happened on the off ramp from eastbound Highway 401 to Brock Street at around 3 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police say that the male driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene while two passengers were taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Both ramps between eastbound Highway 401 and Brock Street are currently closed but police say they expect them to reopen by 7:30 a.m.

So far no details about the circumstances surrounding the collision have been released.

OPP continue to investigate.