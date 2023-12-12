Toronto police say one person is in custody after a man was stabbed to death in the city's east end early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at around 6 a.m. on Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Dundas Street East.

Police said officers were called to the area for reports of a man lying on the ground and they soon discovered that the victim, a man in his 20s, had been stabbed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said one person is in custody in connection with the incident and there is no further risk to public safety.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation and police are appealing to the public for information in the case.