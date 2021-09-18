One of two people shot and injured at a large gathering in Mississauga on Friday night has died in hospital, police say.

Just after 8 p.m., police were called on Hull Street, near Airport and Derry roads, for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located three victims with gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims were rushed to a trauma centre while one was taken to a local hospital. All three are in serious condition.

On Saturday morning, police said a man died of his injuries in hospital.

The homicide and missing persons bureau has now taken over the investigation.

Police initially said three people were shot in the incident, but now say two people were struck by gunfire and one other person suffered other unspecified injuries.

Investigators urged anyone who was at the gathering or driving nearby with a dashboard camera active at the time of the incident to contact them.