

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police say a vehicle reportedly crashed into a building after the driver was shot in North York on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called in the area of Sidney Belsey Crescent and Weston Road, west of Jane Street, for reports of a shooting.

Police said a man was taken to a hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

Weston Road will be closed in both directions for investigation.