The celebrations that followed the Maple Leafs’ first playoff series victory in 19 years were largely tame, with the exception of one fan who allegedly slapped a police horse Saturday night.

Toronto police told CTV News Toronto that the man was arrested for public intoxication after he slapped the horse on its “hindquarters.”

Neither the horse, nor the mounted officer, were injured and the man was released from 52 Division with a Provincial Offence Notice once he was sober, police said.

The celebrations at Bremner Boulevard and York Street, just outside Scotiabank Arena, carried on for about one hour after the Leafs road victory in Game 6, according to police, at which point fans were encouraged to clear the streets.

PASSION ERUPT �� pic.twitter.com/jcCXDHOFWu — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 30, 2023

No other arrests or tickets were issued in the vicinity of Maple Leaf Square following the overtime victory in Tampa.

The Leafs big win over the Lightning marked the first time since 2004 that the team made it out of the first round of the NHL playoffs.

They’ll meet either the Boston Bruins or the Florida Panthers in the second round, depending on the result of that Game 7 matchup Sunday night.