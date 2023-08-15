One person has died after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in Brampton late Monday night.

The collision happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Chinguacousy Road, south of Valleyway Drive.

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported a female to a local hospital in critical condition.

Peel police later told CP24 that the victim has been pronounced deceased.

It is unclear at this time if she was riding a motorcycle or if she was walking.

More to come. This is a developing story.