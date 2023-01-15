One person dead after Caledon collision: OPP
Damaged vehicles are pictured on the side of the road following a fatal collision in Caledon Sunday, January 15, 2023 in this image shared by Ontario Provincial Police. (@opp_cr /Twitter)
Published Sunday, January 15, 2023 12:11PM EST
Ontario Provincial Police say at least one person has died following a collision in Caledon.
It happened in the area of The Gore Road and Healy Road, OPP said Sunday morning.
An image shared from the scene by police showed a pick-up truck and a sedan, both with extensive damage, on the side of the road.
Roads are closed in the area as police investigate the fatal collision.
No other details have been released so far.