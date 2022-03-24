One person dead after encampment fire near DVP
Published Thursday, March 24, 2022 5:16PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 24, 2022 5:16PM EDT
One person is dead after a fire broke out at a homeless encampment near the Don Valley Parkway in North York Thursday afternoon, Toronto Fire says.
Crews responded to the Charles Sauriol Conservation Area, near Lawrence Avenue East and the DVP, just after 3 p.m.
Toronto Fire said one person was pronounced dead.
The cause and origin of the fire are unknown.