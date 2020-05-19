One person dead after motorcycle crash in Etobicoke
Published Tuesday, May 19, 2020 9:03PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 19, 2020 9:11PM EDT
A male has been pronounced dead after a motorcycle struck a pole in Etobicoke Tuesday evening.
It happened at Burnhamthorpe and Mill roads.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
It’s not yet clear what caused the crash and there is no information so far about the male who died. .
Burnhamthorpe Road has been completely shut down as police investigate.