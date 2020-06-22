CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
One person dead after Whitby collision
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo.
Published Monday, June 22, 2020 3:01PM EDT
One person has died following a two-vehicle collision in Whitby.
It happened at around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Country Lane and Columbus Road West.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Durham Regional Police said.
It’s not yet clear what caused the collision.
Area roads are shut down as police investigate.