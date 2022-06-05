One man is dead and another person is in critical condition in hospital after two separate violent incidents in Toronto early on Sunday morning, paramedics say.

Emergency crews were first called to a stabbing near Broadway and Roehampton avenues at 2:47 a.m.

Paramedics say they found one person there suffering from life-threatening injuries.

They were rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

About an hour later, police and paramedics were called to Caribbean Love Restaurant and Bar at Eglinton and Oakwood avenues for a shooting.

Paramedics said they found person there suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police say a man in his 50s later died in hospital.

Police told CP24 multiple shots were fired inside the restaurant.

They are reviewing surveillance camera footage from the restaurant’s exits.