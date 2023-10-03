One person hurt in four-vehicle collision in North York
Published Tuesday, October 3, 2023 5:52PM EDT
One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a four-vehicle collision late Tuesday afternoon in North York.
The crash happened in the area of Bayview Avenue and Steeles Avenue East.
Toronto police said that they were called to the scene at 4:49 p.m.
Police are advising drivers to expect delays and avoid the area.