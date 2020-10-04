One person is in life-threatening condition and two others have been seriously injured after being rescued from a house fire in Brampton.

Fire crews were called to a residence near Bramalea Road and Williams Parkway shortly after 10 p.m.

Peel paramedics said three people were sent to local hospital -- one victim with critical injuries and two others in serious condition.

Around 10:40 p.m., Brampton Fire tweeted that the blaze has been knocked down.

The cause of the fire is unknown.