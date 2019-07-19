One person injured in Brampton collision involving police cruiser
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, July 19, 2019 9:59PM EDT
One person was taken to hospital after a collision involving a police cruiser and two other vehicles in Brampton on Friday night.
The three-vehicle crash occurred on Williams Parkway near Royal Orchard Drive at around 8:20 p.m.
Police say that the person transported to hospital was not a police officer.
The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.
The southbound lanes of Williams Parkway remain closed at Royal Orchard Drive.