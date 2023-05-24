One person is dead and another is in hospital following an early morning shooting at an industrial site in Vaughan.

The incident happened shortly before 4 a.m. at a unit at 400 Creditstone Rd., which is north of Highway 7 and east of Jane Street.

According to York Regional Police, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in life-threatening condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

York Regional Police’s homicide unit is investigating.