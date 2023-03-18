One person and a pet are dead after a fire in Oakville on Saturday evening.

Crews were called to a townhouse on Sixth Line, south of Upper Middle Road, just before 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived, firefighters were met with heavy fire and smoke.

“Through a fast attack, our crews were able to contain the fire to the unit of origin,” Oakville Fire Chief Paul Boissonneault said in an email to CP24.

He confirmed that one person and a pet were found deceased inside the unit.

Another person was transported to the hospital for assessment and expected to be released later this evening, Boissonneault said.

He added that multiple pets were also rescued from the townhouse.

“The fire has been declared under control, and our crews will be completing a fire watch,” Boissonneault said.

The cause and circumstances of the fire are unknown.

Boissonneault said Ontario’s fire marshal has been notified, and the coroner’s office will attend the scene Sunday morning.