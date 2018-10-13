

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries after a stabbing in Mississauga late Friday night.

Police say that the victim got into a fight with an unknown number of suspects near Novo Star Drive and Valiant Heights at around 11 p.m.

They say that the victim was stabbed during the course of that altercation.

They were then rushed to a trauma centre in Toronto, where they are currently listed in stable condition.

It is not known whether any arrests have been made in conection with the stabbing.