One person taken to hospital after being shot in Lawrence Heights
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2024 10:43PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 17, 2024 10:43PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in Lawrence Heights Tuesday night.
Officers got a call at 10:15 p.m. for a shooting in the Lawrence Avenue West and Allen Road area.
A man was located with a gunshot wound, and police say he was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, the suspect or suspects fled in a dark-coloured sedan, police say. No descriptions have been released.