One person was treated for minor smoke inhalation after a fire in a midtown apartment building on Saturday morning.

The fire broke out at around 10:20 a.m. in a first floor unit at a high-rise on Orchard View Boulevard near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.

Toronto Fire Services says that by the time crews arrived on scene there was smoke throughout the first floor and a decision was made to upgrade the call to second alarm,

The fire was then knocked down a short time later.

Toronto Fire Services says that crews are currently in the process of ventilating the building.

The cause of the fire is not immediately clear.