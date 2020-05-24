Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Scarborough after one person walked into a hospital Sunday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of Danforth and Warden avenues.

There were reports of people in vehicles shooting at each other, police said.

When officers arrived, police said no victim was located, but shell casings were recovered.

Police later said a shooting victim walked into a hospital.

The injuries are believed to be serious. Police said it is unclear if the person was inside one of the vehicles.

Police said one vehicle fled, while a second vehicle is disabled at the scene.

No suspect information at this time.