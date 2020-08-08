

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





One suspect has been charged, and two others remain outstanding after a mother and her young child were carjacked in Mississauga Friday night.

Peel police said officers were investigating a stolen vehicle incident at around 7:30 p.m. At the time, three suspects matching the description were seen in a taxi.

“The taxi driver was offered money to drive away; the taxi driver was assaulted but did not require any medical treatment,” police said in a news release.

A member of the Strategic and Tactical Enforcement Policing (STEP) initiated a vehicle stop in the area of Novo Star Drive and Mavis Road.

As police were investigating the passengers in the cab, police said a brief struggle ensued, which left an officer with minor injuries.

One of the suspects was arrested for robbery and assaulting a peace officer. The two other suspects were able to flee the scene on foot.

Just before 8 p.m. in the area of Haines Artist Way and Elliott parliament street. Peel police said the two suspects approached a woman who was loading her three-year-old child in the rear car seat.

Police said the suspects made a demand for her vehicle.

“The victim was able to push by one of the suspects and removed her child from the car seat,” police said.

The mother and the child did not sustain any physical injuries.

The vehicle, a 2018 black BMW with Ontario license BVLR298, was last seen travelling north on Haines Artist Way.

Police have not provided any suspect descriptions at the time.

Keerat Sehra, 19, of Brampton, has been charged with robbery, assault peace officer, and fail to comply with a release order.

He was held for a bail hearing on Saturday.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators with the Central Robbery Bureau at (905)453-2121 ext. 3410 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.