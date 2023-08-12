One winning ticket sold for Friday's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. Social media is abuzz about a history-making $60-million lottery win that will apparently make a group of people in Newfoundland and Labrador instant millionaires. THE CANADIAN PRESS
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 12, 2023 6:34AM EDT
Someone in Ontario is waking up $55 million richer.
A single winning ticket was drawn for Friday's Lotto Max jackpot.
An Ontario ticket holder will also claim one of four available Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each.
The jackpot for the next draw on Aug. 15 will be an estimated $13 million.