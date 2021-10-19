

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - When Parliament resumes on Nov. 22, no one will be allowed into the House of Commons precinct unless they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That will present a problem for Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, who has refused to say how many of his 118 MPs are fully vaccinated.

All other parties say that all of their MPs have had two shots of a Health Canada-approved vaccine.

The all-party board of internal economy has decided that only fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed to enter the House of Commons precinct.

That includes members of Parliament, their staff, political research office employees, administration employees, journalists, parliamentary business visitors, contractors and consultants.

The precinct will remain closed to members of the public and anyone allowed in will have to wear a mask, except when they are at a work station that allows for two-metres of physical distance.

