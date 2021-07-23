Ontario is reporting just under 200 new cases of COVID-19 today as the province continues to see a slight uptick in the rolling seven-day average.

Provincial health officials are reporting 192 new COVID-19 cases today, up from 185 on Thursday and 135 on Wednesday.

Today's total is also up from the 159 daily cases reported last Friday.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases is up week-over-week, from 151 last Friday to 160 today. That is the second consecutive day that the average daily total is up from the past week. For months, the rolling seven-day average has been on the decline.

The number of active, lab-confirmed cases in Ontario now stands at 1,408, up slightly from 1,403 last Friday

One new virus-related death was reported today, bringing the death toll in Ontario to 9,308.

With 19,757 tests processed over the past 24 hours, the province is reporting a positivity rate of 0.9 per cent, up from 0.6 per cent last Friday.

Intensive care unit (ICU) admissions continue to decline. The province says there are 136 people with COVID-19 in Ontario ICUs, down from 168 last Friday.

Of the new cases confirmed today, 43 are in Toronto, 25 are in Peel Region, 18 are in York Region, 18 are in the Region of Waterloo, 11 are in Durham Region, and 11 are in Hamilton.

Ontario has administered 18,724,400 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to date, including more than 120,000 doses that were administered on Thursday.

"Ontario has entered Step Three of the Roadmap to Reopen. Do your part by getting vaccinated and continuing to follow #PublicHealth advice," Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Friday.

About 66 per cent of Ontario adults are fully vaccinated and more than 80 per cent have at least one shot. Additionally, 48 per cent of those between the ages of 12 and 17 in Ontario have received two doses and 64 per cent have received at least one.

As vaccination rates rise, some municipalities, including Peel Region and Toronto, have shifted their focus away from mass vaccination centres in favour of a more targeted approach.

Peel Region has begun closing some of its mass vaccination sites as it works to get to people in areas with the lowest vaccination rates.

“Public health has already begun transitioning resources away from our mass vaccination clinics to focus on targeting those areas and our communities who haven't yet received their shots," Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said Thursday.

"I want to be very clear: this is a good news story and it shows that our mass vaccination clinics have done their job getting the majority of our people vaccinated."

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.