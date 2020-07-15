

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario is changing its liquor laws to give consumers more delivery options and allow boat operators with liquor licences to temporarily sell and serve alcohol while their boats are docked.

The province says the changes, which came into effect Wednesday, are to help hospitality workers and businesses.

In a news release, the province says it recognizes the need for physical distancing due to COVID-19 and is amending the Liquor Licence Act to allow alcohol delivery services to use contractors.

It says this will give consumers more options for delivery services when buying alcohol from Ontario retailers, including the LCBO and The Beer Store.

The province also says it is removing the requirement for liquor delivery services to obtain a signed receipt as well as restrictions that prevented them delivering to any private space, such as offices.

Boat operators will be allowed to sell and serve liquor while their boats are docked until Jan. 1, 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2020.