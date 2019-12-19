

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Low-income Ontarians will soon be able to qualify for a subsidy that will provide them with up to $2,500 a year to offset the cost of rent.

The federal government first announced the $4 billion Canada Housing Benefit as part of its National Housing Strategy in 2017 but it was contingent on individual deals being reached with the provinces.

According to CTV News, Ontario has now become the first province to reach such a deal with the feds.

Under the deal, the subsidy will be available to any resident who is on or is eligible to be on a social housing waiting list.

The $1.4 billion agreement will be announced during a press conference in Regent Park on Wednesday morning, CTV News says.

Federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen and Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark will both be present, as will Mayor John Tory.

The press conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.