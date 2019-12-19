Ontario and feds reach agreement on housing benefit for low-income residents
The CN tower is reflected in a high rise building behind a construction crane in downtown Toronto on February 4, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Pawel Dwulit
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, December 19, 2019 7:33AM EST
Low-income Ontarians will soon be able to qualify for a subsidy that will provide them with up to $2,500 a year to offset the cost of rent.
The federal government first announced the $4 billion Canada Housing Benefit as part of its National Housing Strategy in 2017 but it was contingent on individual deals being reached with the provinces.
According to CTV News, Ontario has now become the first province to reach such a deal with the feds.
Under the deal, the subsidy will be available to any resident who is on or is eligible to be on a social housing waiting list.
The $1.4 billion agreement will be announced during a press conference in Regent Park on Wednesday morning, CTV News says.
Federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen and Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark will both be present, as will Mayor John Tory.
The press conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.