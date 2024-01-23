Ontario announces overhaul of kindergarten curriculum
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2024 11:27AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 23, 2024 11:29AM EST
Ontario will be overhauling the kindergarten curriculum with a focus on “back-to-basics” learning in reading, writing and math.
The changes, which were announced by Education Minister Stephen Lecce on Tuesday morning, will start in 2025.
Lecce said the new curriculum will combine hands-on and play-based learning to give kids foundational skills as they head into Grade 1.
Elements of the literacy changes include an understanding of sound-letter relationships, developing phonics knowledge, and using specific vocabulary.
For math instruction, students will learn about fractions, coding and patterns.
