

The Canadian Press





Ontario has confirmed 260 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number province-wide to 1,966.

It is the second highest jump in cases since the province began releasing the numbers but is down from the record 351 cases confirmed on Monday.

The total number of fatalities in the province remains unchanged at 33, though it is likely to rise tomorrow after officials at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon confirmed another three deaths at their facility.

Encouragingly, the province appears to be cutting into the backlog of tests that had built up in recent weeks. That number neared 11,000 as recently as March 25 but is now down to 4,280.

Ontario-wide 51,629 people have now been tested for COVID-19, though that number would equate to a testing rate that is lower than in other provinces. Quebec, for example, has tested more than 65,000 people despite being roughly half Ontario’s size.

While no details have been released about the location of the new cases, the Ministry of Health has said that 59.1 per cent of all cases are in Greater Toronto Area health units.