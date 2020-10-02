The provincial government is considering new restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, including a policy that would make it mandatory to wear a mask in any workspace or indoor setting in Ontario where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Premier Doug Ford‘s cabinet is reviewing the policy and is expected to make a decision this morning, CTV News Toronto has learned.

Sources told CTV News Toronto that the provincial health command table is also considering regional measures that would impose new restrictions on restaurants, banquet halls and gyms In Toronto, Peel Region, and Ottawa – the three regions that have seen the highest number of cases recently.

A table capacity of six people would be imposed on restaurants, bars and nightclubs and venues would have to collect contact information from every diner.

New restrictions on banquet halls would limit capacity to 50 people per facility rather than 50 people per room, as is currently allowed.

New rules at gyms would include stricter capacity limits, as well as restrictions on group exercise classes.

If approved the new measures would take effect on Oct. 4 and would be reviewed 28 days later.

Some of the rules being considered are already in place in Toronto and other local jurisdictions.

Consideration of the new policies comes amid a second wave of COVID-19 that has seen cases spike dramatically in recent weeks.

A Source with knowledge of the new restrictions being contemplated by the province told CTV News Toronto that “this is the final thing we can do before moving to stage two.”

The province has so far resisted the idea of moving back to full shutdown phases, such as those imposed on the early months of the pandemic. However surge in cases has resulted in calls from a number of groups including the Ontario hospital association to do so.

Provincial health officials have said that they would first try to target problem facilities and gatherings before imposing full shut down restrictions again.

Consideration of the new measures comes one day after the province announced new testing guidelines for students and children in daycare.

Children with a runny nose or a sore throat will no longer need to test negative for COVID-19 in order to return to school or daycare, under the new advice provided by the province.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Ontario's chief medical officer of health, the chief coroner for Ontario, and the president and CEO of Ontario Health for his daily COVID-19 briefing at Queen's Park at 1 p.m. this afternoon.

- With files from CTV News Toronto’s Colin D’Mello