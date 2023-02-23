Ontario, federal government reach health-care deal
A nurse is silhouetted behind a glass panel as she tends to a patient in the Intensive Care Unit at the Bluewater Health Hospital in Sarnia, Ont., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 23, 2023 9:02AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 23, 2023 9:15AM EST
The federal government says it has reached an agreement in principle with Ontario on health care.
No further details were immediately available after the government made the announcement Thursday morning in a tweet.
Canada’s premiers agreed earlier this month to accept Ottawa’s offer of more than $46 billion to augment the Canada Health Transfer.
The federal government was working out separate bilateral deals with the provinces and territories to address needs specific to each jurisdiction.
The premiers had said further discussions were needed to establish long-term predictability and stability in health care.
In a letter last week to the Ontario health minister, federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the province's bilateral agreement would include working toward certain health indicators, agreeing to provide "equity of access'' for underserved groups and upholding the Canada Health Act to strengthen the public health system.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2023.