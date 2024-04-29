

The Canadian Press





The provincial government is opening a new regional office in Ottawa -- part of a deal announced earlier this year between Ontario and the city.

The province is providing Ottawa with up to 543-million-dollars in operating and capital funding, including 181-million for critical transportation projects.

Premier Doug Ford says the new office will be critical in delivering on that deal and will be an important link between the province and the federal government.

The office will be led by Sean Webster, who has held senior positions at Canopy Growth and Shoppers Drug Mart.