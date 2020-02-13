

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Ontario doctors are testing 15 people for possible coronavirus infection, up from 9 on Wednesday, and say no new patients have tested positive for the virus this month.

Another 16 people have been cleared by Public Health Ontario’s lab in Toronto.

Until this past Monday, their specimens would have been tested again by federal microbiologists in Winnipeg before they were completely ruled out, but Ontario doctors said Thursday that they have “harmonized” testing standards with the federal lab and now only presumptive positive patients will be tested a second time in Winnipeg.

Yesterday, Ontario public health officials said one of Ontario’s three patients, a university student in London, Ont., had recovered from the virus.

Two others, a Toronto couple in their 50s, remain in self-isolation in their home but still have not yet recorded two negative specimen tests 24 hours apart, the standard doctors say indicates someone has fully recovered from the illness.

But Associate Ontario Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe said the couple is feeling well.

“All of our cases in Ontario are at least clinically recovered,” she said.

Four other people are recovering from the illness after testing positive in British Columbia, with all but one of them recovering at home.

Three-hundred and forty people have been tested in Ontario since the outbreak began.

Meanwhile, at CFB Trenton, two groups of evacuees from Wuhan, China, numbering close to 400 continue their stint in isolation.

Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams said three of the evacuees have been tested for possible coronavirus infection, and each tested negative.

The continued spread of infection in mainland China has prompted federal and provincial officials to order anyone returning from the Hubei province of China to enter into self-isolation at home for 14 days.

Anyone else returning from other regions of China to Canada has been asked to self-monitor and contact a local public health unit if they display respiratory or other coronavirus symptoms.

The virus has infected more than 60,000 people, with 1,367 deaths.