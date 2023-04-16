

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press





Ontario Liberals are set to vote for their new leader through ranked ballots in late November, with the results to be unveiled Dec. 2.

The party's executive announced Sunday that it has set out the rules and timelines for the race to replace Steven Del Duca, who resigned after the Liberals did not win enough seats in the 2022 election to have official party status at the legislature for the second campaign in a row.

Several would-be candidates have said they are exploring leadership bids, including MP Nate Erskine-Smith, MP and former Ontario cabinet minister Yasir Naqvi, and current provincial caucus member and former MP Ted Hsu.

The party said it will host at least five debates around the province during the race.

The Liberals say they will soon announce the opening date for official candidate registration, but the deadline has been set as Sept. 5 and candidates must have an entry fee of $100,000 and a refundable $25,000 deposit.

“Selecting our next leader is central to setting the stage for a successful campaign that will end Doug Ford’s disastrous term as Premier,” party president Kathryn McGarry said in a statement.

“Liberals from all across Ontario are feeling energized following our party’s largest annual meeting in over 20 years, and are eager to continue building on this momentum as we prepare for a strong and competitive leadership race."

The word competitive was in italics in McGarry's statement, suggesting a dig at the NDP.

Marit Stiles was officially crowned leader of the New Democrats in early February after she was the only contender when nominations closed in December. The Liberals have boasted that there will be more interest in their top job and their leadership race will help to gain new members while raising money and the party's profile.

But the timing also means Stiles will have a year's head start on introducing herself to voters ahead of the 2026 election.

Liberals will cast their votes by ranked ballot on Nov. 25 and 26, with the party set to announce round-by-round results the following weekend on Dec. 2.

Members at the party's annual general meeting last month overwhelmingly voted to ditch delegated conventions and move to a one-member-one-vote system. Proponents say the process is more democratic, and delegated conventions put too much power in back rooms.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2023.