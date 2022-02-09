

The Canadian Press





Ontario is looking into offering a lower price plan for overnight electricity use.

Energy Minister Todd Smith is expected to announce details this morning, following a letter he wrote to the Ontario Energy Board asking them to come back with options on the idea.

His letter dated Nov. 16 asked that the energy regulator include defined price ratios, estimated revenue to be recovered, potential bill impacts and shifts in peak demand in its rate designs.

The province is also launching a public consultation on the idea with a goal of making the new price plan available by April 2023, nearly a year after the provincial election.

Smith says the “ultra-low overnight price plan” would benefit shift workers, encourage more people to get electric vehicles and give people more control over their energy bills.

The province says the proposal is possible because Ontario has excess electricity during overnight hours and using more at times when demand is low will increase grid efficiency.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2021.