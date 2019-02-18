Ontario man dies in NE Minnesota snowmobile crash: police
BUYCK, Minn. - Authorities in northeastern Minnesota say an Ontario man has died in a snowmobile crash.
The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office was notified of the crash on the Cook Area Snowmobile Trail just before 6 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities say the crash happened on a straight part of the trail just after a curve.
The victim, identified as 35-year-old Melvyn Russell MacDonald of Fort Frances, Ont., was second-to-last in a larger group of snowmobilers when he left the trail and struck a tree.
MacDonald was thrown from the snowmobile and died at the scene.