

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario's New Democrats say they removed a longtime legislator from caucus because he was found to be a member of an Islamophobic Facebook group.

The party's provincial director has issued a statement giving more details about Paul Miller's ouster.

Lucy Watson says the party's vetting process ahead of the expected June election discovered that Miller was a member of the Worldwide Coalition Against Islam Facebook group.

Watson says any candidates or caucus members would be disqualified for membership in an Islamophobic and racist group.

Her comments came hours after Miller claimed that he does not make his own social media posts.

Miller says he was not given a chance to explain himself before being removed from caucus and says he is contesting the party's claims.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2022.