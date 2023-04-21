Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a large number of baby chicks in southwestern Ontario.

Provincial police said on Twitter that approximately 30,000 chicks are missing from a farm in South Huron, a small town north of London. The chicks are believed to be stolen.

Police estimate the value of the stolen chicks to be approximately $42,000.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the whereabouts of the chicks to contact the Ontario Provincial Police.