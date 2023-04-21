Ontario police search for 30,000 baby chicks
Chicks are pictured after they fell out the back of a truck at a highway on-ramp in Beamsville, Ont. Monday August 29, 2022.
Published Friday, April 21, 2023
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a large number of baby chicks in southwestern Ontario.
Provincial police said on Twitter that approximately 30,000 chicks are missing from a farm in South Huron, a small town north of London. The chicks are believed to be stolen.
Police estimate the value of the stolen chicks to be approximately $42,000.
Authorities ask anyone with information about the whereabouts of the chicks to contact the Ontario Provincial Police.