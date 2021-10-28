An Ontario regulator has barred a vocal opponent of COVID-19 vaccines and lockdown measures from practising medicine entirely, alleging her activities put patients’ health at risk.

Dr. Rochagné Kilian of Owen Sound was a local emergency room doctor who frequently spoke out against mask mandates, the safety of COVID-19 vaccines and pandemic lockdown measures.

She resigned from her position at the local hospital in Aug. 2021.

On Wednesday, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) suspended Kilian from practicing medicine entirely.

Previously, Kilian and three other Ontario doctors were barred from providing medical exemptions to mask mandates and COVID-19 vaccination.

CPSO spokesperson Shae Greenfield told CP24 the suspension is an interim order “made under the Health Professions Procedural Code of the Regulated Health Professions Act, which permits the College to issue interim orders where it has evidence to support that patients would otherwise be exposed to risk of harm or injury.”

“Although we are limited in what we can disclose at this point, additional information about Dr. Kilian’s conduct will be made available at the earliest possible opportunity,” Greenfield said. “That may include allegations referred to the Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal. Members also have the opportunity to appeal interim orders to the courts, at which point the College would present information in support of its decision.”

CP24 has reached out to Kilian but so far not received a response.

She has on various occasions claimed a raft of negative things about the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines that are not supported by the vast amount of evidence collected by provincial and federal health regulators on the subject.