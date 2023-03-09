Ontario is removing TikTok from all government-issued devices effective immediately.

Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria, the president of the Treasury Board of Ontario, made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

He said all caucus members have also been instructed to delete the video-sharing app from their personal devices.

“The decision to block the TikTok application from government-issued and personal devices is a proactive and precautionary approach to ensuring the protection of government data and networks,” Sarkaria said in a statement.

“While no data breaches have occurred, our government takes all allegations and concerns about data integrity incredibly seriously.”

Sarkaria added that government advertising campaigns will also be removed from TikTok.

The federal government banned the Chinese-owned app last week following a review by the chief information officer of Canada, who determined it posed an “unacceptable” level of risk to privacy and security.

- with files from The Canadian Press