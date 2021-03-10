Ontario is reporting more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths on Wednesday with more than 54,000 tests processed yesterday.

Provincial health officials logged 1,316 new infections of the novel coronavirus, up from 1,185 on Tuesday.

Ontario reported 1,631 new cases on Monday, 1,299 on Sunday and 990 on Saturday.

Another 16 virus-related deaths were reported on Wednesday, raising the death toll to 7,099.

For the fourth straight day, no new fatalities were reported at long-term care homes across the province.

Another 1,212 people have recovered from the disease, resulting in 11,311 active cases of the virus in the province.

Ontario labs processed 54,149 tests in the past 24-hour period, a notable increase from 33,264 a day ago.

The rise in testing contributed to a drop in the province’s positivity rate to 2.5 per cent, compared to 3.7 per cent on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health.

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped slightly compared to a day ago.

There are 678 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 infection across the province, down from 689 on Tuesday.

Of those hospitalized, 281 are in intensive care units and 178 are breathing with the help of a ventilator.