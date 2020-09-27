Ontario is reporting 491 new cases of COVID-19, the highest amount of new cases recorded since early May.

“Locally, there are 137 new cases in Toronto with 131 in Peel, 58 in Ottawa and 58 in York Region. 63% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40,” Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Sunday.

Elliott added that more than 42,500 tests were conducted by provincial labs within the last 24 hours.

The province reported 435 new cases of the virus on Saturday and 409 new cases on both Friday and Thursday.

More to come.