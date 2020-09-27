Ontario reports 491 new COVID-19 cases, highest amount of new infections since early May
People wait in line for hours at a COVID assessment centre at Mount Sinai Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, September 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Published Sunday, September 27, 2020 10:28AM EDT
Ontario is reporting 491 new cases of COVID-19, the highest amount of new cases recorded since early May.
“Locally, there are 137 new cases in Toronto with 131 in Peel, 58 in Ottawa and 58 in York Region. 63% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40,” Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Sunday.
Elliott added that more than 42,500 tests were conducted by provincial labs within the last 24 hours.
The province reported 435 new cases of the virus on Saturday and 409 new cases on both Friday and Thursday.
More to come.