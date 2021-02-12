Ontario is reporting its lowest single-day positivity rate in nearly four months but an unknown number of cases from Toronto are not included in the latest numbers, as that public health unit continues to transition to a new data management system.

The Ministry of Health says that there were 1,076 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday, as the province’s labs processed 62,012 specimens. The ministry says that the positivity rate was 2.2 per cent overall, which is the lowest that number has been since Oct. 16.

Positivity rates had previously reached as high as 9.7 per cent in early January, as testing slowed and new cases surged in the days following the holidays.

The latest data comes one day after the province’s science table released new modelling, which suggested that case counts will begin to rise in late February due to the increased contagiousness of new variants if the Ford government moves ahead with its plan to gradually lift the stay-at-home order across the province.

“All arrows are pointing in the right direction. You have lower daily case counts, lower seven-day averages, lower per cent positivity, decent diagnostic testing capacity, hospital and ICUs slowly having the pressure released from them but of course there is the wildcard of the variants of concern which certainly are more transmissible plus reopening which gives more opportunity for the virus, including the variants of concern to spread,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Issac Bogoch told CP24 on Friday morning. “As always I think we have to proceed with caution.”

Of the new cases confirmed on Friday, 361 were in Toronto but it is possible that total is much higher.

On Thursday, Toronto also under-reported its data and later clarified that there were nearly three hundred more cases that weren’t initially included.

Elsewhere in the GTHA, York Region had 122 new cases, Peel had 210, Halton had 31, Durham had 31 and Hamilton had 30.

There were also another 18 deaths on Thursday, including eight long-term care home residents.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,179, down 25 per cent from this time last week.

