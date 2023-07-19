Ontarians will be allowed to enjoy a beer or cocktail as early as 7 a.m. during the FIFA Women’s World Cup this summer.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has extended hours of sale and service for the duration of the tournament, which runs from July 20 to August 20. The games are being played in Australia and New Zealand, which means there is a significant time difference for fans hoping to watch their favourite team.

During the month-long tournament, bars and restaurants in the province will be allowed to serve alcohol starting at 7 a.m. Typically, alcohol service is not permitted until at least 9 a.m.

Last call will remain the same, set for 2 a.m.

“The extension of hours for this period is intended to allow service that overlaps with some of the events of the FIFA Women’s World Cup which, because of the time difference involved, will be televised in Ontario early in the morning,” AGCO wrote on its website.

“The Registrar recognizes that the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is an event of international significance for many communities in Ontario and is one of the most watched sporting events in the world. In Ontario specifically, the tournament attracts a large and enthusiastic following within the province’s broad multicultural communities.”

The extension does not apply to outdoor patio spaces and it is up to each individual licensee if they choose to participate. No additional applications or licences are required.

Municipalities also have the option to opt out of the extended alcohol hours. The AGCO will publish a list of municipalities that will not be participating on its website.

Last year, the Ontario Crown agency permitted extended alcohol sales during the FIFA World Cup.