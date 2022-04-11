Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore will speak publicly for the first time in nearly a month on Monday afternoon as the province grapples with a sixth wave of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health says Moore will speak about “how the province is managing COVID-19 and expanding access to antivirals.”

Moore last spoke and took questions from the media on March 13.

Since then, the province has seen a rebound in case counts from limited PCR testing, a surge in the number of viral copies found in the province’s wastewater, and hospitalizations trending back upward.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Health Minister Christine Elliott and Moore all said that this was “expected” after the province ended most COVID-19 restrictions including mandatory masking on March 21.

Ford called the current trend in Ontario a “little spike” and Public Health Ontario said last week that the timing of much of the growth is associated with restrictions ending.

Moore will speak at 1 p.m. from Queen’s Park.

CP24 will broadcast his remarks live on air and online.