

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario's former environmental watchdog says the Progressive Conservatives government has become an “obstacle” to climate change progress.

Dianne Saxe made the comments during a speech at Toronto's climate protest held at the provincial legislature today.

She said the province had a good record on climate change action until Doug Ford's government was elected last year.

Saxe's job was eliminated earlier this year when the government folded her office's duties into those of Ontario's auditor general.

Saxe urged the crowd to get involved in the current federal election and vote for parties proposing climate change action.

Environment Minister Jeff Yurek's office did not immediately respond for comment but earlier in the day issued a statement touting the government's environmental record.