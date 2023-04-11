Ontario’s highest court pointed to the “overwhelming foundation” of evidence that led them to dismiss serial killer Dellen Millard’s conviction appeal for his father’s murder last month.

On April 5, the Ontario Court of Appeal explained why it rejected Millard’s five-point argument on his “unreasonable” guilty verdict.

In 2018, Millard was convicted for his 71-year-old father’s murder, Wayne Millard, who had been shot through the left eye while he slept on Nov. 29, 2012.

He was handed his third consecutive life sentence – a total of 75 years – in prison for his father’s murder after previously being convicted of first-degree murder for 32-year-old Tim Bosma and 23-year-old Laura Babcock.

Millard called the guilty verdict for his father’s murder “unreasonable,” and he represented himself during the March 17 hearing to appeal the decision.

He argued the trial judge relied on evidence from Marlena Meneses – who was deemed a “dangerous witness” – and that there was insufficient evidence to show he had concocted his alibi, as well as the Crown’s failure to prove his father died during the same period of time Millard was found to be in the area of the shooting.

The three-judge panel found there was “no merit to any of these submissions,” prompting the court to reject Millard’s submission that his guilty verdict was unreasonable.

“Although the time of Wayne Millard’s death could not be determined with precision, it was proved that Dellen Millard purchased the handgun that was used to kill Wayne Millard in July 2012 and that he possessed that gun in the months before his father’s death,” the three-judge panel wrote.

“This evidence, coupled with the compelling evidentiary foundation that permitted the trial judge to find that Dellen Millard was in the area of the Maple Gate home during the window in which Wayne Millard died, after Dellen Millard attempted to construct a false alibi, provided an overwhelming foundation for Dellen Millard’s conviction.”

The court has reserved its decision on two of the three appeals Millard made on his various murder convictions.

With files from The Canadian Press.