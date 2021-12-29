Ontario reported more than 10,400 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, setting a new technical record for cases detected in a single day, although tests are so scarce that officials say case figures are likely a significant undercount.

The province detected 10,436 new cases and three net new deaths, just surpassing Dec. 25’s count of 10,412.

Ontario reported 8,825 new cases on Tuesday and 9,418 on Monday.

The seven day-rolling average of new cases is now 9,183, up from 3,520 one week ago.

Throughout the past five days, the Ministry of Health said infections detected primarily involved fully vaccinated individuals.

On Wednesday, the Ministry said 1,514 cases involved unvaccinated people, 425 involved partially vaccinated people, 8,221 involved fully vaccinated people and 276 involved people with an unknown vaccination status.

Over the past few days, the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table estimates that full vaccination generates only a 12 per cent relative reduction in risk of symptomatic infection due to the new Omicron variant.

Yesterday, the Ford government said it was considering altering isolation requirements for vaccinated asymptomatic COVID-positive people, with an eye on preventing staff shortages in the health care field and other essential industries.

The premier also said a decision on whether to reopen schools to in-person learning in January would come in the next few days.

UHN infectious diseases specialist Dr. Alon Vaisman said that using our current protocols for managing infection, requiring all people to seek testing and isolate for ten days, opening schools would be a challenge.

“The level of Omicron we’re seeing now would probably not allow us to open up schools in the first week of January,” he told CP24.

The Ministry of Health said hospital admissions due to COVID-19 reached 720 on Wednesday, up from about 500 before Christmas Day.

The number of patients in ICU reached 190, up from 168 one week ago.

Vaisman said the fact that hospitalizations are not exploding given Ontario’s recent case growth is reassuring.

Every day we don’t see a massive spike in hospitalizations and deaths is a reassuring feature,” he told CP24. “This always takes a bit more time for us to see the full picture, but if you look at the total case counts we have now and the number of patients in the hospital, there has been for a while now a very wide discordance.”

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.