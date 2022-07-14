Ontario teen charged in frauds targeting OLG online gaming

An Ontario teenager is facing multiple charges in connection with several frauds that targeted online gaming platforms.

An investigation was launched in May 2021 after the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation contacted police about “potential illegal activity on its gaming sites.”

According to Ontario Provincial Police, between March and December of last year, a number of fraudulent player accounts were created using forged or altered documents using stolen or fake credit cards.

Police allege that cell phone accounts had also been hacked in order to acquire new phones.

In February, police executed a search warrant at a home in London, Ont. in 2022. Multiple electronic devices were seized.

On July 5, a 17-year-old male was taken into custody and charged with fraud over $5,000, three counts of fraud under $5,000, give counts of personation with intent and seven counts of using forged documents.

The accused, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 16.